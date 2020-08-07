Apartments Approved for Oxford Valley Mall Land

Middletown Township is one step closer to seeing two new apartment buildings on the land surrounding Oxford Valley Mall, according to Levittown Now.

The plans were just approved (4-0) by the Middletown Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night (August 5th). Moving forward, if the plans get preliminary and final land development approval by the Middletown Township Board of Supervisors, you'll see two separate apartment buildings go up on two different sides of the mall, according to the plan map.

The first apartment building will be where Boscov's was, and the other one will be around by the food court entrance. Between the two buildings there will be 614 new, modern apartments. The article says each building will be three to four stories, have parking garages, and offer fitness centers, common areas, office space, and open green spaces.

Dave Della Porta, a co-owner of developer Cornerstone Tracy, said, "We’re building about a mile of new sidewalks...you will note the green space meant to be public between the residential areas and the mall. It’s intended to be a first-class apartment community."

During the approval process, some locals have questioned the plan, citing traffic concerns. The developers assured them the mall area was designed to handle a lot of shopper traffic, so would be fine for this plan.

I hope these plans get approved. It would be nice to see that area get a much needed face lift. It would help out the mall by attracting new customers, so maybe it would get a breath of life too. It's kind of in sad shape right now. We'll see. Fingers crossed.