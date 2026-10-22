It's the start of a new dining chapter in Newtown with the addition of a popular restaurant.

LaScala's Fire just opened in the Village at Newtown Shopping Center

After a quick turnaround, LaScala's Fire is now open in the Village at Newtown shopping center on South Eagle Road. It's the first Bucks County location of the La Scala Restaurant Group's Fire restaurants.

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LaScala's Fire via Facebook LaScala's Fire via Facebook

It took over the space where Ardana Food & Drink was for over three years

LaScala's Fire took over the space where Ardana Food & Drink was for three years. The Christou family closed their Newtown Ardana location not long ago, back on October 10. The Warrington location is still open.

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Am Ardana social media post read, "After three and a half incredible years, we have made the bittersweet decision to pass the torch at our Newtown location. This decision was not made lightly. Since opening our doors, it has been our privilege to serve the Newtown community. We've had the honor of being part of so many celebrations, family dinners, and everyday moments shared around our tables. We are sincerely grateful for every guest that chose to dine with us, supported our team, and helped make this restaurant what it is today."

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Expect classic Italian American fare reimagined

LaScala's Fire is described as serving classic Italian American, reimagined. "To us, it's all about you, your friends, and family having a great time, eating great food, and lots of it, in a comfortable atmosphere with friendly service, let's eat! Everything we cook for you is made fresh daily, just like grandma did, " LaScala's Fire website says. Click here to see the lunch and dinner menu.

LaScala's Fire via Facebook LaScala's Fire via Facebook

The LaScala Restaurant Group owns and operates restaurants throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Fire locations include Newtown Square, Center City, Northeast Philadelphia, West Chester, University City, Villanova, and Upper Dublin in Pennsylvania. In New Jersey, you can find LaScala's Fire in Marlton, Atlantic City, Glassboro, and coming soon to MarketFair on Route 1 South in the Princeton area.

The new LaScala's Fire is located 2948 South Eagle Road, Newtown, PA. It's in the Village at Newtown Shopping Center.