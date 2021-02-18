Atlantic City boardwalk to get massive water park

Whenever there is bad news about Atlantic City, whether it's casinos closing or losing money or crime of any kind, the media makes sure it's front page. I'm not sure why folks like to pile on one of America's first and greatest resorts, but they do. It's almost like some people like to root against the grand old lady of resort towns.

With all that is going on in our world, I guess there was no time to tell everyone that AC made a great step forward at the end of last year to add yet another major attraction to its vast repertoire. It's got plenty of history and glitzy resorts, but it also has and amazing family entertainment venue in the legendary Steel Pier. Just down the boardwalk from the pier, as early as next year, you will see a massive $100 million water park. It will be adjacent to the Showboat Hotel.

It will feature a 100,000 square feet aquatic amusement area and a transparent retractable roof, designed to accommodate guests all year long. On Dec. 15, the Casino Redevelopment Authority gave site approval for the project that could come to fruition sometime next year.

There will be an outdoor lazy river and indoors will feature more lazy rivers, water slides, pools, food and beverage outlets, lockers, retail stands and lounge areas. Outdoors will also feature volleyball, waterslide and a bar facility facing the ocean.

With the gambling market shrinking due to many other surrounding cities and states offering gaming, smart people in Atlantic City know that offering more "family friendly" options is the way to go. This water park will be a big shot in the arm for a New Jersey treasure that's seen its share of ups and downs over the years.

This should be great, not only for the city, but the rest of the people in New Jersey as well.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.