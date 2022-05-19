Bally’s and Tropicana both have big changes for this summer

The casinos in Atlantic City seem to be in a constant state of reinvention, each looking to improve incrementally to stand out from the competition. For this summer, both Bally’s and Tropicana are unveiling new attractions in the food and beverage department.

The Tropicana’s new additions include eight (yes, eight) new restaurants, although not all of them are expected to be up and running this summer.

One of Tropicana’s oldest and best-known restaurants, Il Verdi, will be moving and also expanding, tripling its capacity. The relocation is hoped to be completed by late Summer. It’s moving to where the Olon used to be. According to NJ.com the other new concepts include:

Ossu

A Japanese tavern

Hawthorne & Cork

Focuses “bespoke cocktails” and fine wine

Serving “twisted farm food and crafted cocktails” (there’s already one in Moorestown)

Purple Zebra

A frozen daiquiri bar

Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern

Great for barbecue

Royce Social Club

Gin Rickey’s

A singalong, dueling piano bar

Caesar’s is investing $400 million into its AC properties, one of which is Tropicana.

Bally’s is touting their overall “reimagined” casino and hotel, but the headline grabber is their new Carousel Bar, which revolves 360 degrees while you sip your cocktail.

According to Bally’s:

It is a subtle nod to the timeless amusements found along the boardwalk of Atlantic City. Carousel Bar captures the essence of iconic experiences through its central feature, an elevated 24-seat rotating bar reminiscent of a carousel. With 360-degree views of the casino and adjacent areas, it is the first venue of its kind in Atlantic City.

Some of the craft cocktails available include Saltwater Taffy, Cotton Candy, caramel popcorn and these made just for the Carousel:

Merry Go Round — Lemon vodka, Hammonton blueberries, lemon bitters, and cotton candy swirl

— Lemon vodka, Hammonton blueberries, lemon bitters, and cotton candy swirl Shore Breeze — Cucumber Gin, Aperol, Sweet Vermouth, and lemon tonic

— Cucumber Gin, Aperol, Sweet Vermouth, and lemon tonic Funnel Cake Espresso Martini — Vodka, espresso, house selected coffee liqueur Funnel cake syrup, crème, espresso cocoa bean, and powder dusting

— Vodka, espresso, house selected coffee liqueur Funnel cake syrup, crème, espresso cocoa bean, and powder dusting Sea Spray Spritz — Prosecco, Blanco tequila, dry vermouth, passionfruit, and lemon

The Carousel Bar debuts on Memorial Day Weekend.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

