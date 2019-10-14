Bucks Happening Presents their 2019 Happenistas Night Out

My friends and I are always looking for new things to do and you can only go out to dinner so many times, right? The perfect girl's night out for you and your bff's is happening in just a few weeks in Newtown PA.

I was lucky enough to be apart if this event 2 or 3 years ago and Teresa Giudice was their special guest and I got to meet and chat with her.

According to their event page, The 2019 Happenistas Night Out will take place at the Newtown Athletic Club in Newtown, PA on October 25th. You can expect a good time filled with giveaways, fashion shows, celebrity appearances and more! There will be food to try, drinks to sip and even dancing.

Tickets and even more info about this event are right here.

