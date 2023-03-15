Spring is right around the corner and I noticed things are getting busy in Southern Ocean County. A couple of local businesses are updating and getting ready for the new season in Tuckerton and we have a look at two of these businesses or you.

I noticed we have a new look in downtown Tuckerton. The gas station located at the center of town is now PK Fuel. The filling station has a new look and colors as your drive through Tuckerton on Route 9. The former Delta station is now PK Fuel.

Another business in Tuckerton that is getting ready for the upcoming spring and summer seasons is Stewart's and they will be open before you know it. Stewart's will re-open for another tasty season on April 6th, so that's right around the corner.

I think we are all in agreement when I say "root beer" is the first thing that you think when someone mentions Stewart's. Nothing like a cold frosty mug of Stewart's root beer. At least once a summer I have to visit Stewart's for a hot dog and mug of root beer, it's just a thing.

So there you go, two Tuckerton businesses getting ready for Spring. The new PK Fuel and the re-opening of the iconic Stewart's. If you see new or existing businesses opening/re-opening for the upcoming spring and summer season at the Shore, let us know and post your comments below. We always love hearing from you and your input.

