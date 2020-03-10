Cable TV.com Wants to Pay You to Watch Basketball

Coronavirus is spreading quickly across the world and I hate to say it, but it's put a damper on a lot of fun for people. Since the virus is spreading so quickly, many large events have been canceled including concerts, sporting events and other entertainment events. Professional athletes like LeBron James are upset with the fact that the NBA may ban fans from coming to their games as a precaution to limit the spread of the virus.

As of now, the NCAA has NOT canceled the March Madness games, and is still allowing fans to attend games. If you're into watching the games at home at your local bar, and wanna make some money, listen up! According to Thrillist, you can make some extra money this March from CableTV.com, who want to pay you for watching the March Madness games. You've gotta watch forty hours, take some notes and go on social media as well. Not only will you make $1,000 doing this, you'll get some more sweet prizes as well.

You better hurry though because applications are due tomorrow (March 11th) at 7pm.