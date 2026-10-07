There's a great new dining option in the area. If you like halal, you're going to love the new restaurant in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.

Campus Town Grill is the newest restaurant in Campus Town in Ewing

Campus Town Grill is now open. The menu is filled with authentic Mediterranean Halal food from shawarma wraps & platters to fresh homemade falafel to loaded fries. Everything is served fresh and flavorful. It's where IndiGrill used to be, near Insomnia Cookies. Stop in and check it out. Click here to see the menu. It's fast and affordable. You can eat in, pick up, or, delivery is available. They also accept campus dollars with a valid TCNJ student ID.

READ MORE: The Red Chickz is coming soon to Campus Town

Campus Town Grill via Facebook Campus Town Grill via Facebook

Campus Town has many restaurants, shops, and services

You know, Campus Town Shoppes isn't just for the college community. It's open to the public. It's so easy to get to, right off Route 31 in Ewing. You can't miss it. If you haven't been to Campus Town yet, there's a lot to discover. It has a Main Street feel. It's filled with specialty shops, restaurants, and wellness services.

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The restaurants to pick from include Lady and the Shallot (which used to be in the Trenton Farmers Market), Panera Bread, Mexican Mariachi Grill, Frutta Bowl, Crepes & Churros D'France, Yummy Sushi, Insomnia Cookies, Redberry Frozen Yogurt, Teamayala, Jersey Mike's, Bella Ciao Pizzeria, and the viral chicken spot, The Red Chickz.

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The public has access to health and wellness services

Health and wellness services include Empower Yoga, Hair Worx, Polished Nail Spa, Cavi, Infocus Urgent Care, and TCNJ Gym. Services include Verizon Wireless and Spencer Savings Bank, and LVCed is a specialty sneaker shop.

Campus Town Shoppes is located on Route 31 in Ewing, NJ.