This news could mean there's a trip to Disney World in your near future that's a little less expensive.

Allegiant Air launches non-stop service from Trenton-Mercer Airport to Orlando

Allegiant Air just launched new, non-stop service to Orlando, Florida from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, according to the Patch. This is the fourth new route the budget carrier has added this year. Travelers in Mercer County, Bucks County, and the surrounding areas love the convenience of this small airport and the lower airline ticket prices. Many travelers are choosing budget airlines these days because of high ticket prices due to the skyrocketing cost of fuel.

READ MORE: Breeze Airways kicks off service from Trenton-Mercer Airport

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Allegiant is flying from Trenton-Mercer Airport after a 7-year pause

Allegiant started flying out of Trenton-Mercer Airport again in February after making the announcement in November of 2025 that service would begin again after a seven year hiatus. The first three routes were non-stop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Punta Gorda, and St. Pete-Clearwater.

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Mercer County Executive Dan Benson had nothing but positive things to say about the relaunch. "We were very excited to welcome Allegiant back to Trenton Mercer Airport last year, and we're proud to welcome the launch of their newest route, connecting TTN to Orlando Sanford International," Benson said. "We've gotten great feedback already from residents flying with Allegiant, and we look forward to continued collaboration as we work together to offer residents and visitors at TTN the best possible experience."

Flights to Orlando will be Mondays and Fridays

Start your trip planning. New Allegiant service to Orlando includes flights on Mondays and Fridays. Besides Allegiant Air, other budget airliners like Frontier Airlines and Breeze Airways also fly to and from Trenton-Mercer Airport.

5 Major Airlines Forced to Increase Their Baggage Fees Due to Rising Jet Fuel Costs Here are the five major airlines increasing their baggage fees as of April 2026. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas