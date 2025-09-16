Have you noticed thrift shops have become popular again? They're the trendy way to shop these days.

Thrift shops offer lower-priced items than most retail stores

With the high cost of what seems like everything, thrift shops are a nice break for your wallet. You can find clothes for much less than heading to the mall or other retail stores.

Thrift shops sell secondhand clothing and other items

You know what a thrift shop is, right? It's "a store selling secondhand clothes and other household goods, typically to raise funds for a charitable institution."

Lately, "thrifting," as many call it, has become a social event where friends hop from thrift shop to thrift shop in search of treasures. What's the old saying? One man's trash is another's treasure. Although there's rarely trash in today's thrift stores. There are more treasures, like name-brand clothes that someone doesn't want anymore or has never even worn.

If you're into thrifting, let me fill you in on a new shop that's opening for a limited time this fall in Lawrence Township.

It's called the Cardinal Thrift Shop, and it's being run by Lawrence High School students, staff, and parents to benefit the Class of 2027 and the school's annual Project Graduation event, providing a fun, safe, drug and alcohol free, all-night graduation party. A cardinal is the school's mascot.

There are two ways you can help: donate clothes and accessories, and of course, shop to find your own treasures.

Here are some dates to remember:

Clothing donations are being accepted from NOW until October 23. You can drop off donations in the main lobby of Lawrence High School, 2525 Princeton Pike, Monday through Friday, anytime from 8 AM - 8 PM.

There will also be a weekend drop-off Saturday, September 20, from 9 AM - 12 PM. in the main lobby of Lawrence High School.

The thrift shop opens September 27 & October 25

The Cardinal Thrift Shop will be open for the first time on Saturday, September 27, from 8 AM - 1 PM in the Lawrence High School Cafeteria, and again on Saturday, October 25, same times.

There will be clothes in all sizes for men, women, and kids, accessories, jackets, and shoes.

All leftover clothes will be donated

Leftover clothing from the shop will be donated to Homefront.

Make sure to stop by and grab some great deals while supporting local students.

The Cardinal Thrift Shop is in Lawrence High School, located at 2525 Princeton Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ.