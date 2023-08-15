Celebrate! Madonna Has Finally Rescheduled Her Philly Tour Stop

After initially postponing a stop on Philadelphia on her The Celebration Tour, Madonna has finally rescheduled her visit.



While rehearsing for what's expected to be a tour dedicated to her greatest hits, Madonna fell seriously ill, sidelined by a life-threatening bacterial infection that forced her to be hospitalized.

Not only were fans concerned for the star's well-being, but we were also left wondering if The Celebration Tour would even happen.

Well, it is, and sooner than I'd hoped!

Madonna's The Celebration Tour was originally slated to bring her to Wells Fargo Center on December 20, 2023. But ticketholders will only have to wait about a month to enjoy it.

The Celebration Tour stop in Philly has been rescheduled for January 25, 2024.

Before it comes stateside, Madonna will begin in Europe, and then come back to the United States in December.

Here's to hoping Madonna's health continues to improve and she'll be back to fighting form come January!

Below is a complete list of rescheduled Madonna tour dates:

NORTH AMERICA

NEW SHOW DATE / CITY / VENUE / ORIGINAL SHOW DATE

12/13/2023 / Brooklyn / Barclays Center / Original Date (no change)

12/14/2023 / Brooklyn / Barclays Center / Original Date (no change)

12/16/2023 / Brooklyn / Barclays Center / MSG - 8/27/2023*

12/18/2023 / Washington / Capital One Arena / Original Date (no change)

12/19/2023 / Washington / Capital One Arena / 9/2/2023

1/8/2024 / Boston / TD Garden / 8/30/2023

1/9/2024 / Boston / TD Garden / 8/31/2023

1/11/2024 / Toronto / Scotiabank Arena / 8/13/2023

1/12/2024 / Toronto / Scotiabank Arena / 8/14/2023

1/15/2024 / Detroit / Little Caesars Arena / 8/5/2023

1/18/2024 / Montreal / Bell Centre / 8/19/2023

1/20/2024 / Montreal / Bell Centre / 8/20/2023

1/22/2024 / New York / Madison Square Garden Arena / 8/23/2023

1/23/2024 / New York / Madison Square Garden Arena / 8/24/2023

*1/25/2024 / Philadelphia / Wells Fargo Center / 12/20/2023

1/29/2024 / New York / Madison Square Garden Arena / 8/26/2023

2/1/2024 / Chicago / United Center / 8/9/2023

2/2/2024 / Chicago / United Center / 8/10/2023

2/5/2024 / Pittsburgh / PPG Paints Arena / 8/7/2023

2/8/2024 / Cleveland / Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse / 8/2/2023

2/13/2024 / Saint Paul / Xcel Energy Center / 7/30/2023

2/17/2024 / Seattle / Climate Pledge Arena / 7/18/2023

2/18/2024 / Seattle / Climate Pledge Arena / 7/19/2023

2/21/2024 / Vancouver / Rogers Arena / 7/15/2023

2/24/2024 / Sacramento / Golden 1 Center / 1/13/2024

2/27/2024 / San Francisco / Chase Center / 10/4/2023

2/28/2024 / San Francisco / Chase Center / 10/5/2023

3/1/2024 / Las Vegas / T-Mobile Arena / 10/7/2023

3/2/2024 / Las Vegas / T-Mobile Arena / 10/8/2024

3/4/2024 / Los Angeles / Kia Forum / Crypto.com - 9/27/23*

3/5/2024 / Los Angeles / Kia Forum / Crypto.com - 9/28/23*

3/7/2024 / Los Angeles / Kia Forum / Crypto.com - 9/30/23*

3/9/2024 / Los Angeles / Kia Forum / Crypto.com - 10/01/23*

3/11/2024 / Los Angeles / Kia Forum / Kia Forum - 1/7/24 & 1/8/24*

3/13/2024 / Palm Desert / Acrisure Arena / 1/11/2024

3/16/2024 / Phoenix / Footprint Center / 7/22/2023

3/19/2024 / Denver / Ball Arena / 7/25/2023

3/24/2024 / Dallas / American Airlines Center / 9/18/2023

3/25/2024 / Dallas / American Airlines Center / 9/19/2023

3/28/2024 / Houston / Toyota Center / 9/13/2023

3/29/2024 / Houston / Toyota Center / 9/14/2023

4/1/2024 / Atlanta / State Farm Arena / 9/5/2023

4/4/2024 / Tampa / Amalie Arena / 9/7/2023

4/6/2024 / Miami / Kaseya Center / 9/9/2023

4/7/2024 / Miami / Kaseya Center / 9/10/2023

4/14/2024 / Austin / Moody Center / 9/21/2023

4/15/2024 / Austin / Moody Center / 9/22/2023

