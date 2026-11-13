Can we talk about Bordentown City for a second? It's one of the most adorable towns I've ever visited, especially during the holidays. I love to stroll down the beautifully decorated Farnsworth Avenue, browse in the unique shops, and grab a bite to eat in any of the cozy restaurants. Did you know It's been named an "Underrated Gem for 2026" by World Atlas? Yes, it's that great.

The Bordentown City Christmas Tree will be lit on November 28 at 4:30 PM

If you've never been to town, and you'd like to experience a wholesome community gathering, the date is set for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting. Bring your family and friends. It's so much fun. Join the festivities on Saturday, November 28th, 4:30 PM at Farnsworth Avenue and Crosswicks Street. You can't miss it.

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Santa Claus will make a special appearance

There will be musical performances and Santa Claus will be making his way to town all the way from the North Pole to help illuminate the tree. It's beautiful. Whenever I'm in town during the holiday season (Old Town Pub is a favorite restaurant of mine) my friends and I take a picture in front of it, and all over town. There are pretty lights and decorations everywhere.

The town's shops will be open for holiday shopping

Head into town early, and stay after the Christmas tree lighting, to start your holiday shopping in the unique shops, and stay for dinner. There are so many fantastic restaurants to choose from. In my opinion, they are some of the best eateries in the area.

Bordentown City is fabulous all year long, but, it's magical during the holiday season.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer