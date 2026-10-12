It's official. I'm thrilled to tell you that a beloved tradition in Bordentown is coming back for 2026.

Thompson Street in Bordentown City is back for Halloween 2026 in Bordentown City

People are buzzing all around town, and it's a happy buzz. Thompson Street will be once again be lit up for Halloween, bringing the holiday to life for all to see.

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Halloween on Thompson Street via Facebook Halloween on Thompson Street via Facebook

Organizers say they're taking things in an exciting new direction

A public post in a Halloween in Bordentown Facebook group reads in part, "The wait is over. A new chapter begins this October. Thompson Street is officially returning for 2026, and this year, we're taking things in an exciting new direction. We're proud to announce that Thompson Street and 12 West Point Drive are officially partnering, bringing together our creative vision, hands-on experience, and passion for creating unforgettable experiences for our community."

This year's theme has yet to be announced

This year promises to be the best year yet. A year like no other. If you're familiar with Thompson Street, you know that each year has its own theme. You may be wondering what this year's theme will be. Well, you'll have to wait a little bit longer. It hasn't been revealed yet. All I know is it will be a brand new concept, atmosphere, and story. A bunch of artists working really hard to make it amazing.

READ MORE: Halloween houses in Hamilton Township not to be missed

Halloween on Thompson Street via Facebook Halloween on Thompson Street via Facebook

The Facebook post also reveals that Gage Curran of CurrantFX is a Thompson Street partner this year, bringing his years of technology expertise and hands on experience to the project.

This is an experience not to be missed. It will take place two days only, Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31st. The hours and more details will be announced soon.

20 Movie-Inspired Costumes for Halloween 2026 It’s time to find a Halloween costume, movie fans. Here are some of this year’s options. (We, uh, might not wear most of these out in public. But no judgment shall be passed on anyone who does.)