There's a new update on the Clarksville Road bridge in West Windsor from News 12 New Jersey, and it's not good news.

There's no confirmed timeline when the Clarksville Road bridge work will begin

I'm sure you've noticed the bridge has still not been reopened. Locals, commuters, and area business owners are beyond frustrated. It's been closed for almost a year (November 2025) after the New Jersey Department of Transportation said it needed emergency repairs for structural issues and significant corrosion. Since then, no repairs have been made and there's still no confirmed timeline on when the work will begin. Sigh.

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Amtrak needs to give its approval and schedule track closures during work

The West Windsor mayor and other township officials continue to put pressure on Amtrak to speed up the process. NJ DOT has finished the plans for the bridge and gotten the steel components ready to support it during repairs, but Amtrak has yet to give its ok. Amtrak needs to approve safety reviews and schedule the track outages necessary during the work to ensure the safety of the workers.

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West Windsor mayor not confident one lane will open in December as previously told

Back in June, I told you West Windsor Mayor Mayor Hemanth Marathe had been told one lane of the bridge would be reopened by the end of the year. Marathe is not confident this will happen.

NJ DOT has released this statement: "NJDOT understands the importance of this project and is making every effort to move it forward as quickly and as safely as possible. NJDOT has been working collaboratively with Amtrak to schedule the necessary rail outages to provide safe access. The Department has worked proactively in developing pre-fabricated steel components so that work on the bridge substructure can begin immediately once access to the railway is granted. We are making every effort to prioritize and expedite this work and have actively briefed the town’s local officials every step of the way."

The town, emergency responders, residents, area workers, and local business owners are fed up by the closure for obvious reasons. Some business owners are reporting a loss of nearly 60% of their profits because of the absence of traffic and are worried they'll be forced to close. It's also taking longer for first responders to reach areas around the bridge closure. Traffic is much worse in the surrounding areas as well.

Hopefully, there will be a better update soon.

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