Ever since Wonder restaurants starting popping up in New Jersey and Pennsylvania in recent months, I've patiently waited for it to come to the Mercer County area because I'm just out of the Yardley (Bucks County) delivery zone. Well, I finally have good news. It will be here in 2027.

Wonder will be opening in MarketFair in late 2027

The Patch is reporting Wonder is coming to MarketFair mall on Route 1 South in the Princeton area in the second half of 2027. If you're not familiar with Wonder, it's a new-ish restaurant concert that allows you to order from a variety of restaurants, and try dishes from celebrity chefs, in one Wonder order.

READ MORE: Fogo de Chao is coming soon to the Princeton area

Wonder via Facebook Wonder via Facebook

Six restaurant menus will be available at the MarketFair location

MarketFair's website confirmed the news and revealed the restaurants you'll be able to order from in the new MarketFair location:

Limesalt

Tejas Barbeque

Fred's Meat & Bread

Yasas by Michael Symon

Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson

Burger Baby

READ MORE: No new progress on Clarksville Road Bridge in West Windsor

If you're family is anything like mine, when it comes to ordering takeout food, we hardly ever agree on one place to order from. Ugh. Everyone always wants something different. Our problem will be solved when Wonder opens.

Wonder is for mostly takeout and delivery orders

Although Wonder is primarily a takeout or delivery restaurant, the locations I've seen in surrounding areas have a few seats to dine in, if you so choose. I'll let you know when an opening date is set.

“MarketFair’s continued growth is rooted in our commitment to building on our strong foundation with a new vision for the future,” said MarketFair Senior General Manager Anthony Palino. “Wonder’s unique approach to dining, impressive variety and focus on convenience reflect that vision in action as we introduce fresh, modern concepts that give our community something new to discover every time they visit.”

LaScala's Fire is also coming soon to MarketFair. It will be next to Seasons 52. Sweetgreen opened recently, next to Barnes & Noble.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker