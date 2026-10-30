Comcast is laying off 634 employees at its Philadelphia headquarters, according to a notice filed with the state this week. The cuts are expected to take effect on or about December 31 and represent more than 4% of the company’s roughly 15,000-person local workforce, according to reports.

Are Other Comcast Employees Affected by the Cuts?

Philadelphia is not the only region affected by these decisions. Variety.com reports that hundreds more employees across the country will be affected by this round of cuts.

Why Is Comcast Making Cuts?

The company continues to lose revenue.

In the third quarter of 2026, the company lost 144,000 U.S. broadband customers and 274,000 U.S. cable TV customers. Other revenue streams including income from their cable TV outlets slipped by about 8.7% last quarter as well, according the Comcast's earnings report.

As a result, the company's executives revealed on a recent earnings call that they are “fundamentally redesigning (the) organization" as they look for the company to “move faster, improve execution, and operate more efficiently," Variety.com reports.

The company says it will develop AI agents to connect with customers.

What About the Affected Employees?

The affected employees have been notified over the past 10 days or so based on online reports (including some LinkedIn posts).

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The cuts span of the company's model, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Affected workers included "engineers, product managers, executive assistants, social media analysts, construction specialists, business analysts, and information technology leaders," the Inquirer says.

In a recent earnings call, the company acknowledged the difficult decision to reduce its workforce. Some Comcast employees have had difficult reactions to the news, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comcast has told the media that it will be posting new jobs companywide and will work with affected employees on applying for those and other openings.

“Our hope is that many of the impacted employees will remain within the company and continue their careers with Comcast,” the company told Washington State's KIRO-TV.

What Should Laid-Off Workers Do Next?

Since the notice for Philadelphia's affected employees indicates they'll be laid off at the end of the year, you may be wondering what's next.

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"The most important thing those affected need to do is start the job search right now. Don't delay, it's rough out there and the sooner you polish your resume off and reconnect with your network to see what's out there, the better. Explore opportunities outside of your primary industry, many skills are transferable," said Richard Eib, the managing director of JerseyHired.com tells us.

How Can You Protect Yourself In This Changing Job Market?

As the job market continues to evolve, it may be a good time to consider the role that AI will play in your industry.

"Zag where they are zigging... meaning any new role that you apply for, (ask yourself) could AI significantly impact it? If so, go in the opposite direction to opportunities that are less prone to AI disruption," Eib tells us.

JerseyHired.com is a partner of Townsquare Media. They post thousands of new jobs every week, and they even offer one-on-one career counseling.