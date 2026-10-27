A well-known Philadelphia-based bagel shop chain is expanding to Bucks County, according to Patch.

Spread Bagelry is opening its first Bucks County location in Newtown

Spread Bagelry, known for its wood-fired bagels, has 17 locations in four states. You can find them in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Georgia. The 18th shop has been approved to open in the Village at Newtown Shopping Center on South Eagle Road in Newtown. This will be its first location in Bucks County.

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If you're not familiar with Spread Bagelry, their belief is that bagels should be unforgettable. I agree. Many people eat a bagel for breakfast, so it needs to be awesome to get your day started on the right foot.

The bagels are baked in a wood-fired oven

According to the website, the bagels are, "Hand-rolled, boiled in honey-sweetened water, and baked in a traditional wood-fired oven. This method creates a bagel that’s uniquely flavorful - with a subtle hint of sweetness, a perfectly chewy interior, and a crisp, golden exterior. It’s a process that takes more time and more care - but it creates a bagel that’s simply better." I can't wait to try them. You can check out the menu HERE.

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Spread Bagelry via Facebook Spread Bagelry via Facebook

Spread Bagelry will be taking over the Five Guys space in the Village at Newtown

Here's where it gets interested. Spread Bagelry will be taking over the space where Five Guys currently is. Hmmm. Is Five Guys closing or will it relocate? That answer is not known at this time. The space will be renovated to add more seating. Capacity will go from 23 to 37.

Spread Bagelry will be open from 5 AM to 3 PM, serving breakfast and lunch. No word yet when it will be opening. For more information, click here.