In response to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 elementary students and 2 teachers, the community is invited to be a part of a vigil and rally against gun violence next week in Lawrence Township.

Lawrence High School has posted on Facebook that it's being held Monday evening, June 6th at 6pm at the school (2525 Princeton Pike, Lawrence Township). Bring your friends and join.

Lawrence Youth Against Gun Violence have organized a vigil for the innocent victims of gun violence and a rally for change. There will be students speakers, other guest speakers from the community, and the Lawrence High School Gospel Choir will perform.

This is a chance for our community to come together, grieve, and talk about what the future should look like.

The first of funerals of the 21 killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde are happening this week. I tear up every time I see anything about it online or on tv. I just can't imagine the pain and suffering these families are going through.

As a mother the recent events are absolutely terrifying. School should be a safe spot for our children and they should not be scared to go to school. I have confidence in the safety plan at my children's schools, but, you just never know what could happen. The people in Uvalde, a smaller town, didn't think something like this could ever happen to them and it did. It could happen anywhere unless there is change.

Earlier this year, a student brought a gun, with several rounds of ammunition, into my son's school. Thankfully, another student alerted the administration and the 15-year-old student was arrested before anything awful happened. It could have been us, but, thank God it wasn't. Terrifying, absolutely terrifying.

If you'd like to see change, take this opportunity to connect with others who feel the same way.

