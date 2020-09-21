Cops on the Hunt for Woman Who Abandoned 20 Cats Outside Monmouth SPCA

Cops are on the hunt for a woman who abandoned 20 cats outside Monmouth SPCA building this weekend. The entire thing was caught on surveillance camera. A woman pulled up in a black Mazda and left two crates outside of the Eatontown building that houses the Monmouth County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The woman left no food or water for the cats. She just dropped off the crate with a note and left. According to NJ.com, the note apparently stated that the cats' caretaker had died. Thankfully now, the cats all have warm beds and were fed once the SPCA staff arrived the next morning. However, they have decided to get the police involved to find this woman because what she did was illegal.

“We understand that this individual was trying to do the right thing however it is totally inappropriate and unsafe to abandon animals outside — not to mention, illegal by state law,” the SPCA said in a statement on their Facebook page. “The Monmouth County SPCA is always here to help, as we have been doing for years and years, and we’re saddened that this woman felt abandoning these animals was her only option.”

As a kitten owner myself it breaks my heart to hear that these cats were treated with such disrespected by someone. Who knows what could have happened. One could have died. That is why it is important to make people aware that this isn't okay and educate them on the proper protocol on giving up an animal.

If anyone has any information on this woman, please call the Monmouth County Cruelty Hotline at 877-898-7297.