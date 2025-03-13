A new cannabis dispensary has been approved for Hamilton Township, according to minutes from a Hamilton Township Planning Board meeting back on February 20.

Cannabis Dispensary applied to open on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton

At that time, a new application was presented by the Operations Manager of Vision Cannabis and its legal team. They want to open a new retail location at 147 Sloan Avenue.

Does that address sound familiar?

I just told you yesterday that's the address of the now-shuttered DeLorenzo's Pizza.

DeLorenzo's Pizza shut down by the State of New Jersey Division of Taxation

Earlier this week, DeLorenzo's of Hamilton was shut down by the state's Division of Taxation for "unpaid taxes." It wasn't clear what the next steps for the site were.

However, just hours after news of the closure started to swirl on Facebook, the shop itself posted on Facebook that they were closing "for renovations" to make room for another business that they'd be "sharing the space with."

That post, however, has since been deleted.

The Hamilton Township Planning Board meeting minutes even say that the current tenant's, (DeLorenzo's) lease was up in July.

Vision Cannabis was helping them look for a new space, "as they would like to see a local business succeed," according to the meeting minutes.

Vision Cannabis grows its products in Ewing

Vision Cannabis has a grow facility in Ewing, so would sell its own products.

Among the details in this proposal, there would be pretty extensive security cameras and procedures (including making sure that nobody underage could enter).

There would be no smell in the area because all products would be sealed as well.

Additionally, all products would be located a vault (and not on display in the store).

No childcare centers or schools near the building

As part of the testimony presented by the attorney representing the Vision Cannabis, Richard Fornaro, Esq., they say the the location is ideal for this type of business because it's far enough away from any childcare center, schools, or residents.

The Hamilton Township Planning Board unanimously approved the application from Vision Cannabis on February 20.

No timeline was given as to when the business would be opening or what the exact next steps are for the business.

You you read the minutes which detail their testimony by clicking here.

