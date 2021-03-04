Drive-In Laser Light Shows Are Coming to Six Flags This March

Six Flags just announced plans to host a limited-time event a drive-in laser light show, and it looks pretty cool to us.

Six Flags Rockin' Drive-In Laser Light Show will feature an eye-popping laser light set to a soundtrack of hit music with amazing and more.

You'll be able to view it from the comfort of your own car in the main parking lot for the theme park.

Six Flags Rockin' Drive-In Laser run from March 18 through March 21 with two shows each night (one at 7:30 pm and one at 9:30 pm). The cost will be $14.99 per person ($9.99 for active park members).

Reservations are required and capacity will be limited. You can learn more about purchasing tickets on their website here. It looks really cool so we have a feeling that it may fill up quickly.

Social distancing and safety measures will be in place -- including the fact that vehicles will park every other space to maintain social distancing. Food and special merchandise will be available for purchase during the show.

Of course, the park is gearing up for its upcoming season as well. The Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure opens on March 20, and Six Flags Great Adventure’s season kicks off on March 27. Learn more about their upcoming season here.

We're also looking forward to their New Jersey Devil Coaster which will open this season. It'll be the "tallest, fastest, single-rail coaster," they say. Check out photos here.

