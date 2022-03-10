Eagles’ Jason Kelce Makes Decision on 2022 Season

Jason Kelce is coming back for another season with the Eagles.

The four-time All-Pro, has been a staple in the middle of the Eagles offensive line since being a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft.

He returns to anchor one of the best offensive lines in football, with Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo returning.

With Kelce back at center, it will be interesting to see what happens at left guard with Dickerson and Seumalo both healthy when camp begins. Jack Driscoll replaced Brandon Brooks at right guard last season and Brooks has since retired.