Enter to Win a $50 Walmart Gift Card, Courtesy of Gabby’s Dollhouse

Gabby’s Dollhouse ‘Bakey with Cakey Tour’ is hitting our area this weekend, and 94.5 PST wants to hook you up with a $50 Walmart gift card to celebrate.

Just enter to win below (keep scrolling to win)

DreamWorks Animations’ hit Netflix series, Gabby’s Dollhouse, is touring the country and hitting Walmart stores right here in our area this weekend. There will be a free meet & greet with Gabby, a fun prize wheel, giveaways, and more. Click here to lear more.

The tour hits:

SATURDAY - OCTOBER 29 - 11am - 1 pm

Walmart Supercenter

1675 Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

SATURDAY - OCTOBER 29 - 4 pm - 6 pm

Walmart Supercenter

2101 Blair Mill Road

Willow Grove, PA 19090

SUNDAY - OCTOBER 30 - 11 am - 1 pm

Walmart Supercenter

3501 NJ-42

Turnervsille, NJ 08012

Enter to Win Below