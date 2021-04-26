Food Truck Fest With Music Coming To Warminster This Fall

Fun family activities are back. Remember those fun weekends when you were able to get the family in the car and enjoy a day at a festival? Well, little by little, that’s coming back.

On Facebook, the Ben Wilson Senior Activity Center recently created an event called the Food Truck Fest with Music. According to the Facebook event created by Ben Wilson Senior Activity Center, the Food Truck Fest with Music will benefit the senior activity center.

The Food Truck Fest with Music will be on Sunday, October 17 from 11 am to 3 pm. The Ben Wilson Activity Center said in the Facebook post, “Join us for this day of food, fun & music at the Bucks Food Truck Festival with Live Music!"

In the Facebook post, there were no further details on the entertainment or which food trucks will be there. What we were able to find out from a comment on a Food Truck Fest with Music post was that the coordinators are saying that the event is almost hitting the food truck limit. From the sounds of it, there will be a lot of good food at the Food Truck Festival with Music.

The Food Truck Fest with Music will be at the Warminster Community Park located at 350 E Bristol Rd in Warminster, PA 18974.

Other events created by the Ben Wilson Activity Center are the Warminster Pop Up Farmer's Market on July 10 and the Arts and Barks Fest & Car Show on August 28.

