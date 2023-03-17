Foodie Experts Suggest These Amazing Irish Dishes For St. Patrick’s Day

One of the wonderful things New Jersey is famous for is having great food. And we have all kinds of great food. Foodie experts recommend these great dishes for your Garden State St. Patrick's Day celebration.

We all know that St. Patrick's Day in New Jersey is not limited to outstanding corned beef and cabbage, Reuben's, and pastrami, although there are a ton of great places to get that amazing fare.

My favorite spot happens to be a legendary place at the Jersey Shore called Kelly's Tavern, and you can't go wrong, no matter what you order there.

Maybe you're thinking of putting together a great Irish meal for this year's celebration. If you are, then you should definitely check out some of the amazing dishes the foodie experts at Lovefood have spotlighted. They may be exactly what you're looking for.

They have a bunch of choices, and we picked some of the ones that caught our attention.

Smoked Sausage, Bean, And Root Soup. This delicious-sounding dish was apparently inspired by the winters in Ireland, and it sounds absolutely fantastic.

Smoked Salmon Rillettes. I did not know this, but apparently, Ireland is a big salmon producer, so this delicious treat sounds outstanding and makes perfect sense.

Mussels With Cider. I did not know about Ireland's massive mussel business either, but it has clearly inspired this dish, and it sounds fantastic.

These are just a few of the many dishes spotlighted at Lovefood. Check them all out and give them a try, and Happy St. Patrick's Day.

