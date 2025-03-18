PATCO Finally Reveals Opening Date for Franklin Square Station

This is a big moment for South Jersey and Philadelphia area commuters. In fact it’s been more than four decades in the making!

After years of construction, the opening date for PATCO’s Franklin Square Station has finally been revealed.

PATCO Announces Opening Date for Franklin Square Station

The station, which has been closed since 1979, will reopen in just over two weeks.

The opening day for the station will be April 3rd, officials told the media earlier today (Wednesday March 19).

They’re expecting that the station will serve between 1,300 and 1,500 daily riders when its (finally) fully operational.

Construction on the Project Started A Few Years Ago

This project had been a bit of a long time coming.

If you’ll recall, construction actually began back in February 2022. It was originally slated to open late last year, but that date got pushed back from some construction delays.

The project was budgeted around $30 million, PATCO officials say. It's unclear what the final price tag on the project will ultimately be, however.

What to Expect on April 3, 2025

An official ribbon cutting will be held at the station at 12 noon. Train service will begin later that afternoon.

The station had become a “ghost station” since it closed back in 1979 as train whizzed through the former station without making any stops.

“The revitalization of this station marks an exciting new chapter, offering enhanced transit access and convenience for both residents and visitors," PATCO’s General Manager, John Rink, told the media this week.

PATCO officials have been showing off the upgrade they’ve made to the station and it looks really stunning.

