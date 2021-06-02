Fun! “What’s Your Jersey Name”, You Know Just Like “What’s Your Elf Name”
I love these when I see them on Facebook. Come on play along.
I saw this one on Facebook and thought this is fun. Usually, I see these around Christmas time, with the "What's Your Elf Name" version.
I remember one year I was "Sparky Red Nose". So this is a little different, everything we love about New Jersey. I put a little spin of my own in it too.
If you've never done this it's real simple. What's your birthday month and your birth date? It's that simple.
Your Birth Month:
January - Disco Fries
February - Sandy
March - Tomato
April - Pork Roll
May - Argumentative
June - Benny
July - Atlantic
August - Sunrise
September - Blueberry
October - Toms River
November - Shawn & Sue
December - Wawa
Your Birth Day:
1. Ice Cream
2. Bon Jovi
3. Coffee
4. Pothole
5. Pizza
6. Boardwalk Fries
7. Devils
8. Jughandle
9. Meatball
10. Speeding ticket
11. Hoagiefest
12. 20cashregular
13.Turnpike
14. Bagel
15. Boardwalk
16. Salt Pepper Ketchup
17. Sausage and Peppers
18. Diner
19. Island Beach State Park
20. Parkway
21. Mozzarella
22. Flip Flop
23. Springsteen
24. Exit 82
25. Jersey Shore
26. Trenton
27. Deli
28. Soprano
29. Piney
30. Shoobie
31. Fist pump
Play along and let's see what your "New Jersey Name" is.