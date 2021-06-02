Fun! “What’s Your Jersey Name”, You Know Just Like “What’s Your Elf Name”

I love these when I see them on Facebook. Come on play along.

I saw this one on Facebook and thought this is fun. Usually, I see these around Christmas time, with the "What's Your Elf Name" version.

I remember one year I was "Sparky Red Nose". So this is a little different, everything we love about New Jersey. I put a little spin of my own in it too.

If you've never done this it's real simple. What's your birthday month and your birth date? It's that simple.

Your Birth Month:

January - Disco Fries

February - Sandy

March - Tomato

April - Pork Roll

May - Argumentative

June - Benny

July - Atlantic

August - Sunrise

September - Blueberry

October - Toms River

November - Shawn & Sue

December - Wawa

Your Birth Day:

1. Ice Cream

2. Bon Jovi

3. Coffee

4. Pothole

5. Pizza

6. Boardwalk Fries

7. Devils

8. Jughandle

9. Meatball

10. Speeding ticket

11. Hoagiefest

12. 20cashregular

13.Turnpike

14. Bagel

15. Boardwalk

16. Salt Pepper Ketchup

17. Sausage and Peppers

18. Diner

19. Island Beach State Park

20. Parkway

21. Mozzarella

22. Flip Flop

23. Springsteen

24. Exit 82

25. Jersey Shore

26. Trenton

27. Deli

28. Soprano

29. Piney

30. Shoobie

31. Fist pump

Play along and let's see what your "New Jersey Name" is.