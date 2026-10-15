It turns out that Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports not only visited Bucks County, Pennsylvania pizza places last week for his One Bite Pizza Reviews, he crossed the river into New Jersey and gave one family restaurant a huge score.

La Villa in Morrisville, PA got a pizza score of 7.8 from Dave Portnoy

The videos are starting to roll out of Portnoy's latest visit to the area. Yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, October 14), it was revealed that he gave the Trenton-style tomato pie at La Villa in Morrisville a 7.8. It's known he's a big fan of tomato pie. Although, confused that it was a square pie, he thought it was really good.

READ MORE: TopGolf opening another NJ location

We know he made two other Bucks County stops, Abruzzi Ristorante in Langhorne and Mama Russo's in Trevose, but we don't know the scores yet. Stay tuned.

In New Jersey, he made his way to Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant in Chesterfield, and was obviously impressed. Check out the video below.

The owner joked that Portnoy's score would determine if his son would be eating steak dinners or bologna sandwiches. Like the pizza, the score didn't disappoint. Portnoy gave it a whopping 8.4. Whoa.

READ MORE: Allegiant adds service to Orlando from Trenton-Mercer Airport

The restaurant commented on the score, "A huge thank you to @stoolpresidente for stopping by! We're so grateful for the visit and thrilled to walk away with an 8.4! As a small family restaurant, it means so much to have our pizza recognized and shared with so many people. We're honored to keep our family tradition alive. Thank you to everyone who has supported us and helped make moments like this possible. The best is yet to come! And for our son, bring on the ribeyes!"

Go check it out. Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant is located in The Shops at Old York Village, 95 Saddle Way, Chesterfield, NJ.