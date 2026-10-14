It's the moment we've been waiting for.

Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports reviewed pizza in Bucks County on October 9

I told you recently that Dave Portnoy, king of Barstool Sports, made another trip to the area last week (Friday, October 9) to visit pizza places he hadn't been to yet. He asked his followers where he could find great pizza in the Trenton/Philadelphia area and narrowed it down to three Bucks County restaurants (he also stopped in Philadelphia and Central Jersey).

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The three spots that were shocked to see Portnoy walk through their doors were Abruzzi Ristorante on Wood Lane in Langhorne, Mama Russo's Pizzeria on Philadelphia Avenue in Trevose, and La Villa Pizza on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Morrisville.

The score is kept secret until the official review is released

You know how it works, he orders a plain pie to do his famous One Bite Pizza Review. The score isn't known right away. The restaurants posted on social media how excited they were for Portnoy's visit with photos, but, kept the score a secret until Portnoy's official video of the review is released.

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Well, it didn't take long. The first of the scores has now been revealed. La Villa is first up. Check out the video below. Let's just say, Portnoy was confused by the pie.

La Villa Pizza in Morrisville got a 7.8 pizza score

He didn't expect a tomato pie to be square. But, he liked it, and gave it a score of 7.8. Have you been to La Villa? Do you agree with the score? I'm sure La Villa's seen a surge in customers since Portnoy's visit. Everyone wants to try the Trenton-style Tomato Pie that Dave ate.

We know Portnoy chowed down on Abruzzi's "Chambersburg" and "Thin Burg" pizzas and Mama Russo's hinted that besides a plain slice, Portnoy may have tried a few different pies. Now we wait patiently for the scores. Stay tuned.

RANKED: Every Philadelphia Pizzeria Barstool's Dave Portnoy Has Reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports (and now living in Philadelphia). So it's fair to say that he's visited his fair share of Philly pizza shops for his iconic One Bite Pizza Reviews with Barstool Sports. We dug in and ranked all 38 that he's visited in Philly (so far) for the series. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST