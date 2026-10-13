I'm not sure how I feel about this.

Wawa is testing a new menu item at select locations

Wawa is testing a trendy food at select locations, according to the Patch. It's not a food you'd think would be served at Wawa, a combination gas station and convenience store, although, it is a food that's quick and easy to enjoy. It's not a breakfast staple, like Wawa's Sizzli sandwiches, and it doesn't really go well with your morning coffee, in my opinion.

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Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton

What do you think it is? Any guesses? I'll give you a hint. Grabbing this with a date has become very trendy.

Sushi is being tested at a limited number of Wawa locations

Wawa has decided to test sushi at a few of its locations. Wow. I never thought I'd see this. What do you think of this. Is sushi something you'd like to be get at Wawa?

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Iuliia Azarova Iuliia Azarova

The testing phase seems to be going well. A Wawa spokesperson said in a statement, "We are testing 6 cooked sushi roll varieties, made fresh locally and delivered daily to a limited number of stores in Wawa’s Express Grab & Go case and the initial response is very favorable with crunchy and spicy rolls being top choices for our customers!"

Sushi has been spotted in Pennsylvania Wawa locations

Have you seen any sushi at your local Wawa yet? It's been spotted at locations in Media, West Chester, Exton, and Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. Wawa's headquarters are in Media.

We'll have to wait and see if the test is a success and it becomes available in all Wawa locations in the future.

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman