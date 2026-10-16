If you’ve been inside a GIANT or Stop & Shop in Jersey or Pa. this week, you’ve probably noticed things haven’t been quite right. Since Monday, Oct. 12, the apps and websites for both grocery chains have been down after a cybersecurity issue at their parent company, Ahold Delhaize. And it’s definitely affecting our trips to the store.

Let’s start with the biggest question: are these grocery stores open right now? I can tell you that yes, every GIANT and Stop & Shop is open, along with their pharmacies and gas stations. But the problem is still pretty inconvenient.

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I first noticed it at the GIANT checkout on Columbus Blvd. in South Philly when my app wouldn’t load my rewards card or digital coupons. But honestly? At the time I thought it was my fault. I assumed my phone or cell service wasn’t acting right. Turns out, I was wrong. And the problem runs a lot deeper than that.

GIANT and Stop & Shop Apps and Websites Go Down

The apps and websites for GIANT, Stop & Shop and the rest of Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. grocery chains have been dark since Monday. Pull up either one right now and you’ll get a message saying they’re currently unavailable.

“We’re working to restore service as quickly as possible,” the message says.

Ahold Delhaize first disclosed the problem Monday and followed up Tuesday, saying it was dealing with a cybersecurity issue within its network. The company took some systems offline to help protect them, and the company brought in outside cybersecurity experts to investigate.

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There is a little good news. The company says some systems are starting to come back online. Unfortunately, there’s still no exact timeline for when the apps and websites will be back, and let's face it... that is probably the part that is most affecting day-to-day consumers.

How Is the Outage Impacting Shoppers at Area GIANT and Stop & Shop Stores?

For starters, online ordering through the stores themselves is off the table for now. You can’t place an order through the GIANT or Stop & Shop app or website. You can still get your groceries delivered through Instacart, DoorDash and Uber Eats, though. And if you had a web or app order that never got filled, it’ll be refunded.

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Saving money is a little trickier too, but both chains are stepping up.

At GIANT, you can ask a store employee about digital offers at checkout or the customer service desk. Even better, as of Friday, Oct. 16, GIANT is automatically activating every digital coupon in its weekly circular when you use your GIANT card. You can also still earn points by scanning your card or entering your phone number at checkout, and redeem your gas rewards at the pump.

Stop & Shop is going a step further with an apology discount. Shoppers get 10% off their next in-store purchase, up to $10, now through Thursday, Oct. 22. To get it, check in at the Savings Station kiosk near the front of the store, they say. Nice!

Is My Personal Information at Risk?

That’s the question everyone’s asking. Company officials say there’s currently no evidence that customer information was stolen. The investigation is still ongoing, though.

And if this feels familiar, it’s not just you. This is the second major cyberattack to hit Ahold Delhaize in two years, after a November 2024 attack affected more than 2 million of its U.S. customers.

We’ll keep you posted as things get back to normal.