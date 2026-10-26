Get ready Cherry Hill, here comes 7 Brew.

Cherry Hill officials have approved 7 Brew plans

After much opposition from locals, plans for the crazy popular drive-thru coffee chain have been approved by town officials, according to South Jersey Food Scene. If all goes smoothly, the new location on Route 38 would most likely open in early 2027.

READ MORE: Four more 7 Brew locations planned for NJ

7brewcoffee on Instagram 7brewcoffee on Instagram

Back in August, I told you the proposed Cherry Hill 7 Brew got a lot of pushback from area residents. Their concerns were too much noise in the early morning and late at night because of its extended hours, too much traffic spilling on to the already bustling Route 38, danger to pedestrians in the area with increased traffic, the unappealing look of it among the other local businesses, and more.

Typically, when the news is announced of the viral 7 Brew coming to town, there are loud cheers and a ton of excitement because it's the coolest coffee shop around right now. There are a whopping 20,000 flavor combinations to choose from. I'd suggest studying the menu online before getting in line. You can pick from coffee, energy drinks, sodas, teas, lemonades, smoothies, and shakes. 7 Brew's drive-thru line is similar to Chick-fil-A, they keep it moving quickly and efficiently. There's music playing. It's a fun place.

READ MORE: Two Bucks County, PA 7 Brew locations have been approved

7brewcoffee via Instagram 7brewcoffee via Instagram

7 Brew is opening a ton of new locations quickly all over the country since blowing up on TikTok. It's very popular with tweens, teens, 20, 30, 40-somethings, and coffee lovers looking for some new, fun options.

No timeline has been announced for construction or an opening date. I'll let you know as soon as I find out. The Cherry Hill 7 Brew will be located at 800 Route 38. For more information, click here.

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt