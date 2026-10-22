We finally know the score for the third Bucks County pizza place Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports King, stopped in during his most recent visit to the area.

Dave Portnoy did a One Bite Pizza Review at Mama Russo's in Trevose

The owner and staff at Mama Russo's in Trevose could not have been more shocked, and happy, to see Portnoy walk through their doors, although they have a billboard on Street Road inviting him to try their pizza. "No way, no way," could be heard on the video that just dropped on the One Bite Pizza Review YouTube channel. You can check it out below.

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He takes one bite of the pizza and gives it a score, with the highest possible being a 10

We all know the drill. They make him a plain pizza, he takes one bite (usually more) and he gives it a score. This visit was a little different. Mama Russo's gave Portnoy a pie, but really wanted him to score the pie their known for the most, their Vito's Brooklyn Pie. Portnoy decided to wait for the Brooklyn.

Portnoy gave their Vito's Brooklyn Pie a 7.9

While it cooked they brought him out a cheesesteak, which he enjoyed, but didn't want to eat too much of because he needed to save room for the pizza. He commented how this was his 5th stop of the day and because he's getting older, he can't eat like he used to. Well, he wasn't disappointed. It's not his usual pie. It was square. But, he loved it. The score? 7.9, which he said was really high for that style pie.

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Regardless of the score, everyone at Mama Russo's was thrilled he was there. They gave him one of their Halloween-themed t-shirts, took pictures, and thanked him for visiting. Like many Italians, they wouldn't let him leave without more food. There were two more pies for the road.

Congratulations Mama Russo's Pizzeria. What a great day. Go check them out at 608 Philadelphia Avenue in Trevose.