Here’s where anyone in NJ can get tested for COVID-19 or antibodies

More than two months since New Jersey reported its first positive cases and deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is on the road to wider testing of its residents.

As of Tuesday, there were 135 testing sites — both public and privately operated — across the state, including some now opened to those who may not be showing symptoms (or asymptomatic) and antibody testing.

Community-based COVID-19 testing sites are open to all New Jerseyans, including asymptomatic individuals.

CVS and Rite Aid also will be offering more testing starting this month.

Where resources are strained, testing will be prioritized for asymptomatic health care workers and first responders, personnel in congregate living settings, and New Jerseyans who have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local COVID-19 testing sites may be restricted to residents of a specific county, municipality, or to first responders. Some also require an appointment and/or prescription from a healthcare provider.

To access private testing sites, residents must first contact their doctor or healthcare provider.

First responders and health care workers, both career and volunteer, can also access appointment-only, drive thru testing sites in the Meadowlands, Deptford and Somerset. Those sites have been opened by the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association, in partnership with Accurate Diagnostic Labs.

There are two drive thru testing centers, open to any NJ resident, pending test availability:

PNC Bank Arts Center - Drive-thru

116 Garden State Pkwy, Holmdel

In order to be eligible for testing, individuals must be New Jersey residents. However, the highest priority for testing will be given to health care workers and workers in congregate living settings, and symptomatic first responders, as well as to asymptomatic residents who have been in close contact with someone else who has tested positive.

The PNC Bank Arts Center site opens at 8 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday for the general public and on Saturdays for health care workers (HCW) and first responders (police, fire, EMS) only.

Bergen Community College - Drive-thru

400 Paramus Road, Paramus Campus – Lots B & C

In order to be eligible for testing, individuals must be New Jersey residents. However, the highest priority for testing will be given to health care workers and workers in congregate living settings, and symptomatic first responders, as well as to asymptomatic residents who have been in close contact with someone else who has tested positive.

The BCC site is open on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Each day the site is open, staff will be able to test 500 people starting at 8 a.m.

LOCAL TESTING SITES (with some residential restrictions)

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Hamilton Mall - Drive-Thru

4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

Atlantic County residents with a doctor's prescription, by appointment only. There is no fee for the test.Children are eligible for testing but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who has identification to prove they are residents of Atlantic County.

Showboat Casino Parking Lot - Walk-Up

800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

Atlantic City residents only, by appointment with prescription. This is a walk-up location. You can be driven to the site, but people being tested must be able to walk through the testing area without assistance. Residents must have viable personal identification with proof of Atlantic City residency and a clear, hard-copy paper prescription at the arrival check point.

Surf Stadium - Drive-Thru

545 N. Albany Ave, Atlantic City

Atlantic City residents only, by appointment with prescription. Residents must show up in a vehicle and cannot walk or bike through the testing center. Residents must have viable personal identification with proof of Atlantic City residency and a clear, hard-copy paper prescription at the arrival check point.

BERGEN COUNTY

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center - Drive-Thru

230 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus

Bergen County residents who are symptomatic, as well as first responders and healthcare professionals who live or work in Bergen County. All must provide photo identification proving their residency and/or professionals to provide qualifying photo id.

Fairleigh Dickinson University - Drive-Thru

1000 River Road, Teaneck

Teaneck residents only, with a physician referral by appointment. Call 1-862-257-0718, email covid19testing@sunrisegoc.com, or go online to schedule an appointment.

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center - Drive-Thru

695 Woodlane Road, Westampton

Symptomatic Burlington County residents only, must call 609-726-7097 to make an appointment. Site operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CAMDEN COUNTY

Camden County College - Drive-Thru

200 College Drive, Blackwood

Camden County residents by appointment only, who have symptoms and meet other criteria, and who have received a referral for testing from a medical provider or primary care physician. Call (844) 542-2273 to make an appointment. The site makes first responders, healthcare workers and other front-line, essential personnel who have been working throughout the pandemic a priority.

NJMVC Camden Parking Lot - Drive-Thru or Walk-Up by appointment

2600 Mt Ephraim Ave., Camden

Camden County residents only with a referral for testing from a medical provider. To make an appointment, call 856-968-7100 or 856-342-2881 (Monday through Friday 8am-5pm).

Dudley Grange Park - Drive-Thru or Walk-Up

3101 Federal Street, Camden

Camden County residents only, by appointment with a referral for testing from a medical provider. To make an appointment, call 856-968-7100 or 856-342-2881 (Monday through Friday 8am-5pm).

One Cooper Plaza Parking Garage - Drive-Thru

300 South Broadway, Camden

Camden County first responders only by appointment. Call (856) 968-7100 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Rowan College Cumberland Campus - Drive-Thru

3322 College Drive, Vineland

Cumberland County residents and patients of CompleteCare Health Network, only. County residents do not need to be a member of CompleteCare Health Network to be tested. Prescription and appointment provided by the Cumberland County Health Department required. Visit CompleteCareNJ.org's Request an Appointment Page, complete the form and choose COVID-19 Telephone Screening as your reason for visit.

ESSEX COUNTY

Branch Brook Park - Drive-Thru/Walk-Up

7th and Clifton, Newark

Newark residents only can call 973-988-5511 to make an appointment. When you visit the testing site, you should have a face covering, gloves, a valid ID, proof of Newark residency, and your insurance card. Site open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Weequahic Park - Drive Thru

Elizabeth Ave & Meeker Ave, Newark

For Essex County residents, by appointment only. Residents must arrive to testing site by car, due to safety reasons.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Rowan College Sewell Campus

1400 Tanyard Road, Sewell

Gloucester County residents by appointment only. Proof of residency, such as a passport or driver's license, is required. Residents 18 and older with symptoms of COVID-19 must call (856) 218-4142 to be prescreened.

HUDSON COUNTY

Hudson Regional Hospital - Drive Thru

55 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus

Hudson County residents and first responders showing symptoms of respiratory illness, by appointment only.

Union City - Drive-Thru and Walk Up

516 36th Street, Union City

This site is open only to residents of the following municipalities in northern Hudson County: Union City, Guttenberg, North Bergen, Weehawken, West New York

Residents must call for an appointment and be prescreened in order to be tested.

Jersey City - Walk Up

140 Martin Luther King Drive, Jersey City

Jersey City residents, by appointment only. Call 201-547-5535 to make appointment. Must present proof of Jersey City residency.

Jersey City - Drive Thru

575 Route 440, Jersey City

Jersey City residents, by appointment only. Call the Covid Call Center 201-547-5535 to make an appointment. Display proof of residency upon arrival.

MERCER COUNTY

Quakerbridge Mall - Drive-Thru

3320 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville

Mercer County residents, 18 and older, can make an appointment. A doctor must send notification to the site that you meet testing requirements and are symptomatic.

St. Anthony of Padua Church - Walk-Up

156 Maxwell Ave, Hightstown

Mercer County residents only. This is a walk-up site, open on Friday afternoons only. A physician must fax a prescription for testing to 609-630-4031.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

A.C. Redshaw Elementary School

216 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick

Middlesex County residents only can make an appointment online or via phone at 732-745-3100, as well as either have a valid doctor's prescription or be exhibiting symptoms.

NJMVC Kilmer Inspection Center - Drive-Thru

33 Kilmer Road, Edison, NJ 08817

Middlesex County residents only can make an appointment online or via phone, as well as either have a valid doctor's prescription or be exhibiting symptoms.

MORRIS COUNTY

Morris County - Drive Thru

Dover Chester Road, County College of Morris, Parking Lot 1, Randolph

Morris and Sussex County residents by appointments only. Residents must show up in a vehicle – you cannot walk or bike through the testing center. There is no fee for the test.

OCEAN COUNTY

Ocean County College - Drive-Thru

1 College Drive, Toms River

Ocean County residents only must have a physician's prescription for a test and then register online. Must present proof of Ocean County residency.

PASSAIC COUNTY

William Paterson University - Drive Thru

300 Pompton Road, Wayne

Paterson University

Passaic County residents only, with doctor's referral/prescription to be tested. Residents under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

SALEM COUNTY

Salem County Fairgrounds - Drive-Thru

735 Harding Hwy, Woodstown

As of April 13, any individual who wants to be tested can call the Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers' telehealth line at 609-569-4510 to begin the process of scheduling an appointment. The line will be open every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. All residents who call will be pre-screened to ensure they meet testing criteria.

SOMERSET COUNTY

Raritan Valley Community College - Drive-Thru

118 Lamington Road, Branchburg

Testing is free of charge and only available to Hunterdon and Somerset County residents, age five (5) and older, who are exhibiting symptoms. At the test site, individuals must have a written doctor's authorization and show proof of residency. The site opens 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Additional dates are offered based on availability of test kits and PPE. Check www.co.somerset.nj.us/covid19status for updates.

SUSSEX COUNTY

Sussex County Community College - Drive-Thru

1 College Hill Road, Newton

Sussex County Residents only. To be tested, you must first have your physician fax a testing prescription to 973-579-0489. You must then book an appointment online.

UNION COUNTY

Kean University - Drive-Thru

1000 Morris Ave, Union

Union County residents can report symptoms and schedule testing by calling 908-373-5105 or 908-214-7107. If you already have a prescription from a healthcare provider, you can go directly to the test site, provided you remain in a vehicle. You do not need an appointment.

In addition to Union County residents, the Kean testing site is open to all front-line health care workers and members of law enforcement, fire personnel, and EMTs from across the state, who can visit ucnj.org for information on making an appointment.

WARREN COUNTY

Warren County Technical School - Drive Thru

1500 Route 57, Washington

Warren County residents only, by appointment, whose symptoms have been screened by a St. Luke's University Health Network provider. Sign up online. If your primary care provider is in another network, call St. Luke's Warren Hills Family Practice at 908-847-3100.

RITE AID LOCATIONS

There are 14 Rite Aid testing sites in New Jersey where free COVID-19 testing now is available.

Rite Aid has partnered with Verily to use its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling and results to eligible individuals who are 18 or older, able to get to a testing site location and willing to sign a COVID-19 public health authorization form and lab consent form.

To begin the screening process for testing at any of the following Rite Aid locations, click here.

- 60 Franklin Turnpike, Waldwick

- 501 Clements Bridge Road, Barrington

- 31 Mule Road, Toms River

- 219 Essex Street, Hackensack

- 10 Lincoln Highway, Edison

- 104 12th Avenue, Newark

- 1097 Broadway, Bayonne

- 480 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha

- 1147 Cooper Street, Edgewater Park

- 2370 Route 33, Robbinsville

- 773 Hamilton Street, Somerset

- 500 Woodbury-Glassboro Road, Sewell

- 75 South Main Street, Neptune

- 1366 Clifton Avenue, Clifton

CVS PHARMACY SITES

CVS pharmacy will have swab-and-send testing capabilities at 50 stores across the state by the end of the month, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. As of March, CVS had about 350 locations in New Jersey. There was no word as of Tuesday as to where the COVID-19 testing would be offered.

Testing would be available at no charge for eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age guidelines.

Once testing goes live in New Jersey, patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule a same-day appointment.

AT-HOME SALIVA TEST KITS

The FDA also recently approved at home saliva test kits for COVID-19 testing. The Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory test, which allows people to submit their own saliva samples, will free up healthcare workers and supplies, university officials said. It will also allow people who cannot leave their home because they are too sick or in quarantine to get tested. For more information, check the Spectrum Solution website.

COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST LOCATIONS

An antibody test looks for the presence of antibodies, or specific proteins made in response to infections, as explained by the CDC. Antibodies can be found in the blood of people who are tested after infection and show that people have had an immune response to that infection.

At this time, "we do not know if the antibodies that result from SARS-CoV-2 infection (which causes COVID-19) will provide someone with immunity from a future infection," according to the CDC.

Immediate Care urgent care sites are offering the COVID-19 Antibody Test by appointment only at the following 7 locations:

- 8 Brick Plaza, Brick

- 319 Route 130 N, East Windsor

- 561 Us Hwy 1 South Unit E4, Edison

- 1376 State Route 36, Hazlet

- 479 Route 520 Suite A103, Marlboro

- 46 Newman Springs Rd. E, Red Bank

- 1 Route 37 W, Toms River

Medrite urgent care is offering the antibody test at its NJ location: 154 Main Avenue, Passaic

PM Pediatrics Urgent Care now is offering COVID-19 nasal swab testing and antibody testing for both children and adults at the following 9 locations in NJ:

- 571 West Mt. Pleasant Avenue (Rt. 10), Livingston

- 2107 Route 35, Holmdel Towne Center, Holmdel

- 355 Route 22 East, Springfield

- 2421 U.S. Route 1, North Brunswick

- 160 Route 17 North, Paramus

- 780 Route 3 West, Clifton

- 562 NJ Route 23, Pompton Plains

- 828 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill

- 3501 Rt. 42, Cross Keys Commons, Turnersville

Patients are instructed to schedule a telemedicine visit on "PM Pediatrics Anywhere" to be screened. If determined to be eligible, you will receive information within 3 days about scheduling time for testing at one of the offices.

According to its website, PM Pediatrics will not be collecting co-pay fees for the test, and "most insurance carriers are covering the cost of COVID-19 nasal swab testing." Any costs associated with processing the lab test are determined by the laboratory.

