There was some serious star power at Freehold Raceway Mall today (Wednesday, October 21).

Sza made an appearance at Freehold Raceway Mall to promote her Vans collaboration

Pop star, Sza, made an appearance at the Footlocker store on the lower level of the mall for a special event. Fans from all over the area showed up to catch a glimpse of the star, known for her songs, Kill Bill, All the Stars with Kendrick Lamar, and Kiss Me More with Doja Cat.

READ MORE: Von Maur department soon opening first NJ location at Freehold Raceway Mall

Freehold Raceway Mall Freehold Raceway Mall

Sza's hometown is Maplewood, New Jersey

Sza, who's from Maplewood, NJ, has collaborated with Vans and was on hand for an early access event for the cool new collection, Vansza Drop 1. Check out below what she posted on Instagram yesterday about the event.

The post read, "NEW JERSEY !! MEET ME TOMORROW AT FOOTLOCKER AT THE FREEHOLD RACEWAY ALL !! CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YALL."

Sza's Vans collaboration Vansza drops October 22

Fans were able to shop the new collection a day before its official launch on Thursday, October 22. The footwear reflects Sza's unique style. Two of the leading items from the collection are the VANSZA Knu Skool Mule and VANSZA Authentic Kickdown.

READ MORE: Freehold Raceway Mall exterior facelift to be completed in 2027

The Vans website describes the new collaboration: "The VANSZA journey continues with Drop 1, a footwear and apparel collection inspired by the natural world and shaped by SZA's personal perspective. Designed for discovery, the collection blends bold design, sensory details and self-expression across a curated assortment of footwear and apparel."

Freehold Raceway Mall is committed to making its guests' shopping experience top notch. There have been many new additions recently including one of the first Dick's House of Sport in the state. Classic store, The Gap, has made a comeback, and more. Plus, it was just announced that the exterior area of the mall is getting a facelift for the first time since the mall opened almost 20 years ago.

Freehold Raceway Mall is a shopping, dining, and entertainment destination on Route 9 in Freehold, NJ.