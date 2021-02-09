I Got My Husband a Teddy Bear for Valentine’s Day

My husband and I have been married for two years and I love him very much. Before me for some reason, he didn't get many presents for his birthday or for holidays. He does not like the spotlight on him and I remember when we first started dating, he felt awkward opening presents in front of everyone on Christmas and his birthday. He's gotten much better over the years, but he likes to give gifts more than he likes to receive them. So as you can imagine, buying gifts for him are not easy. I'll buy him something I think is awesome and he doesn't and never uses it.

We don't usually do gifts for Valentine's Day because my birthday is February 3rd and Christmas was just two months ago. Usually we just eat and drink and keep it casual on Valentine's Day, but this year, I stumbled upon something I thought he would love. I am on Etsy constantly, mostly to get ideas for my local craft girl to make me stuff. I saw the teddy bear you see above and I thought it was the cutest thing. Matt is Jewish and I am Catholic and even though we are raising our kids Catholic, I don't Matt to feel like his religion is not important. I think the bear is adorable and I think he's going to love it. It's just something special I saw and it made me think of him.

I told Chris about it this morning and she thought that he was going to hate it and she doesn't think a grown man wants a teddy bear for Valentine's Day. We opened the phones to PST listeners and even brought some guys in the studio from our sister station. The majority of people said he may not like it, but I did get a few listeners who thought it was totally sweet. I'm hopeful. We'll see what happens on Saturday. Fingers crossed.