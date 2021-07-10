Jay-Z Refuses to Autograph Fan’s Baseball – ‘I Don’t Play Baseball’

Jay-Z has plenty of hits and admittedly pitched some white in his day, but the world-famous rap star is clearly no baseball player. One person recently learned the hard way when the Roc Nation head honcho refused to autograph her baseball.

On Friday (July 9), video surfaced of Hov exiting a building in New York City to a handful of awaiting fans who were hoping to get items signed by him. Jay quietly obliged the supporters, signing the covers of several vinyl records. As Jay went to get in his awaiting ride, an older-looking woman in the group who already got a record signed decided to pull out a baseball and ask the rapper to put his signature on it. Jay gave her an awkward look before turning down her request. "I don't play baseball," he told the woman plainly before getting into his ride.

It is unclear if the woman was a genuine fan or someone trying to obtain autographed items and flip them. Either way, Jay was hilariously not here for putting his John Hancock on the baseball.

Hov has been serious about protecting his name, image and music recently. Last month, he sued famed hip-hop photographer Jonathan Mannion for exploiting his name and image by selling prints of the Reasonable Doubt cover shoot without Jay's permission.

A week later, reports surfaced that Jay-Z had filed a suit against his former business partner Dame Dash for attempting to sell Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. Dame later claimed he was trying to sell his entire stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, which a source told XXL would not be possible without approval from Jay-Z, who owns a majority stake in the company.