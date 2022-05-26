Lacey Township Which is Busier Route 9 or Lacey Road?
So we recently talked about two roads in Lacey Township and we were debating which roadway has more traffic and is a busier commute. So I decided to take a ride and grab some photos of the two roads and see what you at home have to say about these two Ocean County roadways.
The two roads I am referring to, that we discussed on the morning show, are Lacey Road and Route 9. When we debated Sue Moll thought Route 9 is a slower drive through Lacey Township. I think that Lacey Road is the slower road. Both have a bunch of traffic regardless of our debate.
For me, there are more traffic lights and business entrances along Lacey Road and that makes for a slower drive. I am curious to see what you think at home. Which of these two roads is a slower go for you?
So take a moment to think it over and decide which roadway you feel is the busier commute here in Lacey Township, is it Route 9 or Lacey Road. We will look over these survey results on the Morning Show with Shawn & Sue.
I think we will do this for other communities in Ocean County. Take a look at roadways locally and see which ones are our busiest, who knows maybe it will help to come up with ideas to alleviate traffic delays. This is not finger-pointing at all, this is just taking a survey of local motorists.
