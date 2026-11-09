The wait is finally over. A new restaurant that has peaked the curiosity of many locals and area foodies has opened on Washington Avenue in Newtown, according to the Patch.

Donatelli's has opened where Rocco's at the Brick was in Newtown

Donatelli's has taken over the space where Rocco's at the Brick was for many years. If you remember, I told you a year ago (November 2025) that Rocco's had closed suddenly, shocking customers, and leaving many without Thanksgiving reservations.

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Madeline Jones, Realtor BHHS Madeline Jones, Realtor BHHS

Since then, an extensive renovation has taken place. There's a new kitchen, elevated dining rooms, and new restrooms. Donatelli's is ready to welcome you, so grab a reservation, quick. Get ready to be wowed by the Italian steakhouse, serving lunch and dinner, and featuring prime steak and seafood with an Italian flair.

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The website says it's, "Where Italian tradition meets the modern steakhouse. From perfectly prepared steaks and fresh-caught seafood to house-made pastas and thoughtfully crafted cocktails, every detail is designed to bring people together around great food." You can take a look at the menus (lunch, dinner, drinks, and Happy Hour) by clicking here.

Madeline Jones, Realtor BHHS Madeline Jones, Realtor BHHS

Donatelli's has 200 seats for guests, and a beautiful, enclosed glass porch to enjoy the views of lovely downtown Newtown, which is especially picturesque during the holidays. It's described in the Patch article as high-end, yet family-friendly and comfortable. Along with steak and seafood, you'll find more casual choices like chicken and veal dishes, burgers with fresh-cut fries, pasta, soups, and salads.

I can't wait to visit. Donatelli's is located at 1 Washington Avenue in Newtown, PA.