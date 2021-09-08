‘Live Like V’ Beerfest this Weekend at Old Hights Brewery in Hightstown
If you are a big fan of local breweries and looking for something to do this weekend, I've got the perfect place for you to stop. Come to Hightstown and check out the Live Like V Beerfest at Old Hights Brewing Company.
The event takes place from 12pm-9pm and Old Hights will have tons of fun, including an appearance by PST. I'll actually be there from 2-4pm. There will be snacks, local vendors, (which Old Hights is all about), live music, a new beer and more.
Portions of the proceeds will go to Jefferson Oncology in Philadelphia and Old Hights will accept donations.
I had the pleasure of meeting Dave, one of the owners of Old Hights Brewing Company and got to learn the story about how the brewery started. We talked about the journey to start the brewery and obstacles they faced and now Old Hights Brewing Company has been up and running for over a year and it doing great.
In our conversations, I got to learn about Dave's wife V, who lost her battle with cancer in January of 2020. By the way Dave talks about V, I could tell she was an amazing person inside and out. When I asked him about V, here's what he had to say.
Her best attribute was her selfless nature. Whether it school PTO or Sunday school at church, she never said NO to someone who asked her for help.
V was loved by many and taken way too soon. Her legacy will live on through her family and friends as well as in Old Hights Brewing Company.
More info can be found in the Instagram post below or on their website.
I do hope you come out and see us this weekend at Old Hights Brewing Company in Hightstown. I'll be there from 2-4pm and I'd love to see you.
Let's all raise a glass for V!
