Win Your Way In To ‘Meet the Winemaker’ at Salt Creek Grille

It’s your chance to win your way in to a fabulous night at Salt Creek Grille in Princeton, NJ.

It's a chance to meet the winemaker, Beniamino D’Agostino (the co-owner and winemaker of the acclaimed Botromagno Winery in Puglia, Italy.

This exclusive reception with one of Puglia’s most exciting producers happens Tuesday night (May 6) starting from 6 until 8 p.m.

During the event, you’ll savor four sunning Italian wines and each wine is paired with traditional Puglian hors d’oeuvres crafted by their Executive Chef, Erica Hernandez.

You can win your way in for free right now by entering to win below:

Get our free mobile app

Throughout the evening you’ll chat with Beniamino and hear the story of his family wines and explore the soul of Southern Italy in a relaxed cocktail-style setting.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the door.

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Contest runs through 11:59 pm on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Winners will be contacted by 94.5 PST's prize team on Monday, May 5th.