During the entire month of October, I can not get enough of Halloween attractions. I for sure will not get to all of them, but as a Halloween fanatic, it’s so cool to see how different cities and towns celebrate the holiday, right in our area!

A super spooky and awesome attraction that you need out check out in Philadelphia this month that will get you in the spooky spirit is the Museum of Illusions.

If you’ve scrolled past that one person who took a picture that looks like they’re sitting in a room that’s flipped upside down, you’ve seen a small part of this optical illusion museum.

This place is already one of the trippiest interactive experiences in the area, but it just got a whole lot spookier for all ages! They announced that they’ll be offering a Trick or Treating event for kids starting on October 28 and will continue all the way until Halloween night.

During this time of the year, it’s expected to find plenty of trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating events in the area, but what the Museum of Illusions is offering that’s different than other places is their 21+ events.

After hours, the museum is staying open for some 21+ parties which they’re calling their Tricks, Treats, and Beats.

There will be a bunch of spooky decorations, cocktails, and DJs, making the museum a club after hours! The 21+ events will take place on October 26 and 27 from 7:30 pm to 10 pm. Costumes are encouraged for both events and tickets are available on their website now

LOOK: Picturesque Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA Wins Best Tourist Spot in Philadelphia Region Peddler's Village is a year round destination with many seasonal events, activities, lodging, shopping and dining. If you haven't been, it's a must.