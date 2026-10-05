I have to admit, I never thought I'd see this happen.

Usually when a retail chain store goes out of business, it's gone for good, whether you like it or not. But, I've just gotten word from BucksCo.Today that a once very popular major retailer is reopening stores across the county, including a location in Bucks County.

Toys "R" Us is opening more standalone stores nationwide

You may have childhood memories of this store, especially around the holidays. I loved shopping for my children's birthday and Christmas presents there. It's Toys "R" Us. Yes. Can you believe it's making a comeback?

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Gerardo Mora, Getty Images Gerardo Mora, Getty Images

Macy's began selling Toys "R" Us products online in 2021

The toy giant tested the waters back in the summer of 2021 when Macy's launched the online sale of Toys R Us products. In 2022, there were Toys "R" Us mini stores within Macy's stores, right before the holidays. It was a success.

There will be 120 new Toys "R" Us stores open by the holidays

Fast forward. There are 120 new standalone Toys "R" Us stores opening across the country, in time for the holiday shopping season, upping the chains standalone store number to 160. Like I said, one of those stores will be in Oxford Valley. There will also be a new location in King of Prussia Mall and Montgomery Mall.

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Expect to see toy brands LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokemon, and KPop Demon Hunters. Some of the new locations will include cafes, candy shops, space for influencers to create content, and places for toy brands to debut new products.

The exact location and a grand opening date have not been announced yet for the new Oxford Valley store.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman