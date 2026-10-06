An iconic, beloved market in Bucks County is closing its doors for good.

Rice's Market in new New Hope is closing for good after over 160 years

Rice's Market will be shutting down at the end of the year. The news has left many locals reeling. The market has been around since 1860. I bet you've been there over the years to find the freshest produce, a good deal or to go treasure hunting. I have, many times.

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Rice's Market via Facebook Rice's Market via Facebook

Rice's Market made the announcement on Facebook this afternoon (Tuesday, October 6), saying the decision to close was a difficult one.

The post read in part, "After over a hundred years of being part of this community, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors at the end of the year."

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Rice's Market is a big supporter of small businesses

"Over the years, Rice's became so much more than just a place to buy and sell. This has been an incubator for side hustles and small businesses, a staple in shopping adventures and for better or worse long traffic lines that were part of the experience for so many years. Thank you for the memories, the friendships, the businesses built, and the decades of support," the post continued.

Rice's Market via Facebook Rice's Market via Facebook

I have fond memories of grabbing the best pork roll, egg & cheese sandwiches as soon as we arrived in the morning, strolling through the market, picking out fresh veggies to make soup, picking out delicious Amish baked goods, picking out the most adorable crafts, and leaving feeling like I got the best deals on the most amazing finds. I'm sure I wasn't the only one to get socks there, was I?

Rice's Market via Facebook Rice's Market via Facebook

The owners cited the changing economy as the reason for the closure.

The market will follow its regular schedule through the end of the year

If you'd like to visit one last time, the market will follow its regular schedule and be open every Tuesday, Saturday, and Black Friday. December 29 will be its last day open. It will be missed dearly. Thanks for the memories.

Rice's Market is at 6326 Greenhill Road in New Hope, PA.

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