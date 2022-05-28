New Jersey’s Absolute Best Shore Breakfast Spots This Holiday Weekend

The first holiday weekend of Summer 2022 has finally arrived. So what are we going to do about the first meal of the day this weekend?. We are here to help with the best breakfast spots at the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day Weekend.

We compiled a list of 5 really great breakfast places in Monmouth & Ocean Counties, and we know you can't go wrong if you start your day with breakfast at these restaurants. Enjoy!

These are some of the breakfast spots locals rave about, and that's good enough for us. We list them in no particular order.

Toast, Asbury Park. No town at the Jersey Shore is hotter than Asbury Park, and if you're looking for a great breakfast in a great spot, you have to give Toast a try.

Pixie's Sunrise Cafe, Point Pleasant. This is a great local breakfast spot, set right near the Beaver Dam Bridge. The food is excellent and the service is fantastic. You and your family will love Pixie's.

Amy's Omelette House, Long Branch. This is another really great breakfast and lunch (and dinner) spot. They have three locations in the state, so make sure you stop by Amy's Omelette House in Long Branch this weekend.

Perk's Cafe, Point Pleasant. Anyone who has visited Jenkinson's Boardwalk or Aquarium most likely already knows about the great place right across the street. It's Perk's, and it will quickly become a part of your family's summer traditions.

Meemom's, Wall Township. Meemom's also has three locations. In addition to Wall Township, they are also in Brick and Middletown, so feel free to enjoy any or all of the Meemom's locations this weekend.

We hope this list adds to a great Jersey Shore weekend and a great kickoff to Summer 2022.

