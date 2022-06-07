Looks like we'll be able to do some more stargazing in New Jersey!

According to NJ.com, a new movie titled "Miranda's Victim" is currently in production, and is set to film in New Jersey!

If you ever wondered why "Miranda rights" are named the way they are, then you'll probably be interested in this film. It'll be based on the true 1963 crime story from which the rights are named after.

Here's how the plot is summed up by IMDb:

In 1963, eighteen-year-old Patricia Weir is kidnapped and brutally raped. Committed to putting her attacker, Ernesto Miranda, in prison, Patty's life is destroyed by America's legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the Nation.

The cast of this movie is fairly impressive. Oscar-nominated actress Abigail Breslin takes the lead as Patricia Weir, co-starring alongside familiar actors such as Luke Wilson, and veteran actor Donald Sutherland.

Even though Arizona is the central location of the story, production is also taking place in Monmouth County NJ.

Who else is in the movie?

Ryan Phillippe

You might recognize him from "Cruel Intentions" (1999) or "MacGruber" (2010). He'll be playing the defense lawyer who represented Weir's attacker in the Supreme Court.

Kyle MacLachlan

Probably most recognizable from "Twin Peaks." He's playing Chief Justice Earl Warren.

Tarynn Manning

You'll probably recognize her best as "Tiffany" from the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. She'll play the wife of Ernesto Miranda, the man who attacked Weir.

