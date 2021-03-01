New Tasting Room Coming Soon To Warwick Farm Brewery

Here's something to look forward to this summer. Family-owned and operated Warwick Farm Brewery in Bucks County is adding a taproom, according to The Patch.

You can follow the construction progress on the Brewery's website. It's coming along. It's expected to be open by Memorial Day weekend.

As of February 17th, the wrap-around porch was being worked on.

Before that, on February 5th, the indoor plumbing was going in. It looks like it's going to have an open, airy ceiling with beautiful wood beams. You can see the latest photos by clicking here.

The new tasting room will be 5,000 square feet. Two thousand square feet will be an indoor space for customers and an attached, raised, covered porch will be 1,500 square feet. Imagine you and your friends hanging out there on a nice night. Ahhh. I can't wait to visit.

Head Brewer, Ryan Seiz told BreweriesinPA.com that they want to create a "modern barn feel."

"The tasting room will have open beams, a fireplace, and giant windows for natural light. We will encourage our customers to check out our hop field and see how hops are grown. Our Biergarten is still in planning, but we are leaning towards a German-style Biergarten," Seiz told BreweriesinPA.com.

The brewery sits on a 22-acre estate in Jamison, PA, overlooking a golf course. There are plans for further expansion, food trucks, a fruit tree orchard, berry gardens, herb gardens, honey production, and more to develop fruit-based beer.

For more fun details, click here.

Warwick Farm Brewery is located at 800 Almshouse Road, Jamison, PA.