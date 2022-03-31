NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy today tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor’s Office announced this afternoon that Murphy tested positive on a regularly scheduled rapid antigen test that was then confirmed by a PCR test.

“He is currently asymptomatic and feeling well,” said Mahen Gunaratna, the governor’s communications director.

Murphy will cancel in-person events, isolate for the next five days and continue to monitor for symptoms before taking an additional PCR test, Gunaratna said. He had made a public appearance earlier today outdoors in Holmdel.

Contact tracing has begun, Gunaratna said.

“The governor has diligently taken precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted, as he has done, to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus,” said Gunaratna.

Murphy is fully vaccinated and got a booster shot.

First lady Tammy Murphy tested positive for the virus in early January.

Murphy had been extra precautious throughout the pandemic after having surgery for kidney cancer just as the virus outbreak began in March 2020.

COVID infections in New Jersey have begun to rise slightly as the latest omicron variant takes hold. Known infections reported by labs are up 8% in the past week and 27% from their recent low on March 15, averaging 1,073 a day over the last week.

Known infections are still down 97% from the omicron peak in late January.

