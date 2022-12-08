Mercer County is in search of deserving Mercer County women to give its annual Woman of Achievement Awards to, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Do you know anyone who should be nominated? Is there someone in your life that's making a difference in her community through volunteer work.

Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes and the Mercer County Commission on the Status of Women are calling on everyone in the community to recognize the women who are doing good, the article states.

Get our free mobile app

There will be two awards given out. The Woman of Achievement and Young Woman of Achievement.

Have someone in mind?

Here are a few requirements:

*She must be very community minded. She must be a Mercer County permanent resident for at the least the last three years.

*She has to have volunteered or is currently volunteering in Mercer County.

*She has to have volunteered in the same organization for at least one year.

*Her volunteer work can't be linked at all to her paid job.

To nominate a Woman of Achievement, click HERE. To nominate a Young Woman of Achievement, click HERE. Keep in mind, the young woman must go to a high school in Mercer County.

You don't have too much longer to nominate someone, so do it quickly. The deadline for nominations is Monday, December 12th.

The awards will be handed out in March at a reception at Mercer Oaks Clubhouse in West Windsor Township.

For more information on these awards, feel free to get in touch with Adrienne Hart at (609) 989-6526 or email womenscommission@mercercounty.org.

Good luck to the nominees.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

