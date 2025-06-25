There’s something really cool about discovering places that are big parts of history right in your own backyard. A lot of times, when people think about history, they picture places far away, like Europe or somewhere across the country.

The greatest thing about living in New Jersey is that you don’t have to go far at all to find something special. It’s pretty awesome when you realize you can walk into a restaurant that’s been around for hundreds of years, right here in New Jersey.

Read More: Is Ulta Beauty Closing Stores in New Jersey or Pennsylvania?

These places have seen generations come and go and still serve people today. It makes you stop and think for a second about all the conversations that have happened in those walls and all the people who’ve passed through.

It’s truly amazing to think about how much time has passed since the oldest restaurant in New Jersey opened its doors. There’s a comfort in that, and on top of it, when the food is good, it makes the experience even better. It gives you a chance to slow down and enjoy something that’s been here way before us.

What Restaurant In New Jersey Is One Of The World's Oldest?

Via @blackhorsenj on Instagram

The oldest restaurant in all of New Jersey just happens to be one of the oldest restaurants in the entire world. Shockingly, one of the most historic places to eat is right here in the Garden State. One of those rare gems is located in Mendham Borough, New Jersey.

It’s called The Black Horse Tavern & Pub, and it’s considered one of the oldest restaurants in the world. This place has a menu stacked with amazing starters like burrata, chicken wings, and tuna tartare.

You can try some of their entrees like ribs, burgers, steak frites, and more. I can’t wait to check this place out myself! The Black Horse Tavern & Pub is located at 1 W Main Street in Mendham, NJ!

You Suggested, We Debated: The 10 Best Classic Diners in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman